Investigators identify Highway 20 crash victim

Investigators have identified the driver of he car involved in a fatal accident on Highway 20, Sunday night.

Iowa State Patrol investigators say 22-year-old Destiney Gritten, of Odebolt, Iowa, died when her car was hit by a semi at the intersection of Highway 20 and County Road L-51, at about 5:30pm, Sunday night.

Investigators say Gritten was driving south on County Road L-51, and failed to stop at a stop sign. She drove into the path of the semi, which was eastbound on Highway 20.

The semi driver, 40-year-old Daniel Anderson, of Firth, Idaho, was not hurt in the crash.