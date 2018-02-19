U-Haul moves into new facility - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

U-Haul moves into new facility

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Officials with U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sioux City have opened a temporary showroom self-storage facility in the former Kmart store on Gordon Drive. 

The company acquired the nearly 110,000 square foot building back on January 11, after leasing the building since November.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sioux City is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies, and U-Box portable moving and storage containers.

Officials say the property will include 900 indoor self-storage units, including climate-controlled rooms, with high-tech security features at affordable price points. 

