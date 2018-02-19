Dakota County leaders gather at the 41st annual joint meeting

The oldest meeting of it's kind in the United States took place Monday night in Dakota City, Nebraska.

The 41st annual joint meeting took place at the Dakota County Fire Hall.

Citizens and local leaders in the Cornhusker State gathered at the Dakota County Fire Hall, to hear what's going on with many different local groups throughout the county.

The Dakota City City administrator, Alyssa Silhacek, says tonight was a perfect opportunity to showcase the different entities in the area.

She adds there are big things ahead for Dakota County.

"We're working on an economic development study," said Alyssa Silhacek, Dakota City City Administrator. "SIMPCO is assisting the county with that, and I think that will be a really interesting process. I think there will be a lot of good results that come out of that."

Elected officials from South Sioux City, Dakota City, and Homer gave state addresses and lay out city budgets.

Congressman Adrian Smith was also in attendance tonight-

He says he needs to hear what the county needs from him, and how he can help without getting in the way.

"We have a lot of people on the economic sidelines, we want to get them back on the economic playing field," said Rep. Adrian Smith (R) Nebraska. "That provides a better livelihood, so that people can provide for their families, and see a brighter financial future."

Representatives from Northeast Community College and Wayne State were also in attendance to discuss their education plans.

Along with the South Sioux City and Homer community schools superintendents.