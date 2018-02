A Winnebago, Nebraska, man is in jail after police say he sexually abused a 15-year old girl.

28-year old Noah Kearnes is charged with 3rd-degree sexual abuse.

Police say on February 17, Kearnes entered a bedroom where a 15-year old and her sister were sleeping, and sexually abused the 15-year old.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.