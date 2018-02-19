ISU's Jackson loses father; Prohm says this is most difficult se - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ISU's Jackson loses father; Prohm says this is most difficult season

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Not a lot has gone right for the Iowa State basketball team this season. The Cyclones are 13-13 overall and are last in the Big 12 at 4-10. The difficult season is now looking even worse.

Over the weekend, the father of senior guard Donovan Jackson died at the age of 52.    Jackson is back home with his family in Milwaukee, but head coach Steve Prohm says he thinks Jackson wants to play Wednesday against TCU.

Point guard Nick Weiler-Babb was evaluated by a doctor in Dallas today, and Prohm said it's possible Weiler-Babb won't play the rest of the season. Center Solomon Young is also questionable with a knee injury.

Prohm says this has been his most difficult season as a head coach

"The thing with Donavan and the situation, obviously it just hits you in the face," said Prohm. "Dom was 52. Donovan's a senior in college and he's got his whole life in front of him. That's why you want to coach and you want to lead men and you want to lead people. To be able to take them somewhere they haven't been before, to be able to get them through tough moments."

Iowa State and TCU play at 7 o'clock on Wednesday.

