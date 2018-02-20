Centsable Health: Blackened salmon with avocado salsa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Blackened salmon with avocado salsa

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

FOR THE BLACKENED SALMON:

 1 Tbsp. oil

 4 (5 ounce) salmon fillets

4 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

Cajun Seasoning

2 Tbsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

2 Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. dried thyme

1 Tbsp. onion powder

Combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake to combine.

Season salmon with Cajun seasoning, as desired. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon and cook until deeply golden brown to slightly black before flipping, about 3 to 4 minutes.  Repeat on the other side and enjoy with Avocado Cucumber Salsa.

AVOCADO  CUCUMBER  SALSA:

2 avocado, diced

½ cucumber, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, finely diced

1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp. lime juice

Salt, to taste

Mix avocado cucumber salsa ingredients and enjoy on the salmon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.