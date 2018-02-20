Road conditions across Siouxland after snow moves into the area

Much of Northwest Iowa is seeing partially covered roadways this Tuesday morning.

Roadways are being reported as partially covered from the Minnesota border to as far south as Council Bluffs.

Portions of Highway 20 are snow covered this morning but, Highway 20 becomes ice covered near Sac City.

The roads become 100 percent covered once you hit the middle region of the state.

Some parts of Northeastern Nebraska are seeing 100 percent covered roadways.

N-E 12 from Ponca to Niobrara are completely covered this morning.

Roads in Wayne are completely covered this morning as well.

In Norfolk, folks are seeing partially covered roadways.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted this picture out of road conditions there.

You can see a look at I-29 near Beresford, South Dakota.

Snow is covering the roadway there.

Much of Southeastern South Dakota is experiencing the same road conditions.

Roads there are being reported as slippery with snow and ice on the roadways.

I-29 from the Iowa border all the way to Brookings is slippery so, be careful if you're out on the roads this morning.

Roads in Vermillion are also being reported to have snow and icy conditions.