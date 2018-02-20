Annual spam festival

It's-a festival like no other a festival celebrating the meat in a can Spam.

They make spam-jalaya, spam-atoni, spam-ales.

There's so much Spam here people literally have it coming out of their ears.

Constance Arrellano, a Cooking Competition Contestant, said,"Oh, my earrings are little cans of SPAM for the picture when I win the contest today."

Spamming it up for the camera, with high hopes of leaving their mark on one of California's quirkiest competitions.

Spam-ilies gathered from all over the state to take part.

And people all think they have a chance at winning the "Spammley Cup".

