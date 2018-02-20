Gun protest head to the capitol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gun protest head to the capitol

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A demonstration outside the white house promoting gun-control laws.

In remembrance of Florida's victims and to chide Congress into action.

President Trump, on Twitter, blamed the FBI. They got a tip about the Florida shooter. They didn't follow up. He says they're distracted with the Russia investigation.

Democrats will propose an age requirement to buy an automatic weapon like the one in Florida.

The white house says the president is open to strengthening background checks but his budget proposal cuts funding for states to do that.

