Effort ends on levying property tax on nonprofits' stores

The Douglas County assessor has dropped her legal battle with the Douglas County commissioners over levying property taxes against three nonprofit organizations' retail stores.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Assessor Diane Battiato had denied 2016 requests for property tax exemptions for Goodwill Omaha, Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity of Omaha stores that sell used goods.

She determined they didn't pass the state's test for exemption.

The county commissioners voted later to grant the exemptions, so Battiato appealed that decision to the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

Commission records say the commission dismissed the appeal in January at Battiato's request.

Battiato says extra information from the nonprofits showed they did quality for exemptions, so her office filed a motion with the commission to dismiss the appeal.

