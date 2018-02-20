South Sioux City, NE man dies in fatal accident in Minnesota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City, NE man dies in fatal accident in Minnesota

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
A South Sioux City, Nebraska, man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Minnesota late Monday night.

25-year old Ahmed Abdikarim Hassan, of South Sioux City, died from his injuries, this according to a crash report by the Minnesota State Patrol.

The two other passengers in the car, 32-year old Bashir Ali Mire, of Sioux City, and 25-year old Yusuf Suayb Ahmed, of Lexington, Nebraska, were taken to the Granite Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

According to the report, shortly before 10 p.m. Monday Hassan was driving southbound on Highway 23, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 212.

He rolled his vehicle 8 to 9 times before coming to a rest. 

