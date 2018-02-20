Nebraska group collecting signatures for property tax relief - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska group collecting signatures for property tax relief

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A Nebraska group has begun collecting the nearly 85,000 petition signatures needed to get a $1.1 billion property tax relief measure on the November ballot.

The Yes to Property Tax Relief group has until July 5 to collect the signatures.

The proposal would give Nebraska property owners equal to 50 percent of the school property taxes they pay, which would be about 30 percent of the total property tax bill.

The petition doesn't specify where the funds for the income tax credits would come from.

Other legislative measures suggest closing some sales and income tax exemptions, as well as raising sales, cigarette and other taxes.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and business groups have criticized the measure for raising taxes to cut taxes, and warn it could cause cuts to government services.
 

