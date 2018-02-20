Physicians involved in surgical center lawsuit file motion to reconsider injunction

A group of Siouxland physicians are asking a judge to reconsider and clarify portions of a temporary injunction issued against them regarding a new surgical center in South Sioux City.

Earlier this month, District Judge Dwayne Hoffmeyer granted the injunction for Pierce Street Same Day Surgery, who are suing six physicians and Tri-State Specialists, amid claims they violated a mutual operating agreement.

Pierce Street Same Day Surgery says each have some involvement with Tri-State's new Riverview Surgical Center under construction in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

In the original court filings, Pierce Street says the Operating Agreement prohibits other interests during membership, and a year after a member leaves.

They say Riverview has been actively recruiting physicians and nurses from Pierce Street.

The injunction currently won't allow Doctors Adam Smith, William Samuelson, Kevin Liudahl, Joseph Morris, Terry Monk, or Duane Nelson to directly or indirectly make any arrangements with Tri-State, including employment or ownership.

In paperwork filed Monday, the physicians are asking for parts of the injunction to be reconsidered or clarified, including that the injunction should not extend beyond one year, and that it should start from the date membership ended for them.

Tri-State Specialists broke ground on the nearly $30 million surgical center back in November.