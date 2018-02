Le Mars Police are saying a suspicious person reported to be carrying a handgun in town was actually an air soft gun.

Police were called to the 800 block of 2nd Avenue SW shortly after 6 p.m. on February 12 for a report of a suspicious person with a handgun.

They say after an investigation, it was determined the resident was in fact carrying an air soft gun.

Police the case is closed, as there was no intent to harm anyone with the air soft gun and no laws were violated.