Investigators aren't sure what started fire that killed 2 in Missouri Valley

Investigators say they can't be certain what caused a fire in downtown Missouri Valley that killed two people.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that the investigation into the Thanksgiving Day blaze has ended.

The fire was reported about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 23 at CTI Electronics.

The bodies of 44-year-old Stacy Larsen and 44-year-old Chad Stevens were found in the building. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

The State Fire Marshal Division says the damage where the fire started and the lack of witnesses kept investigators from concluding what sparked the blaze.

The agency listed a possible cause: flammable vapors from an aerosol can ignited by an open flame, most likely from a candle.