Boyden man wanted by Sioux County Sheriff's Department for Failure to Appear for sentencing

Orange City, IA (AP) -
A Boyden, Iowa, man is wanted by the Sioux County Sheriff's Department, after failing to appear for sentencing for indecent contact with a child.
36-year old Rigoberto Gonzales-Constantino was sentenced to two years in prison last week in Sioux County District Court.
Gonzales-Constantino is 5'6", weighs 140 lbs., and his last known address was in Boyden.
If you know Gonzales-Constantino's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Office at 712-737-3307
Authorities say nearly a year ago Gonzales-Constantino was walking with an 11-year old girl, lifted up her coat, and grabbed her buttocks with both hands.
Authorities say the 11-year old girl told Gonzalez-Constantine to stop, then ran away screaming to report the incident.
Gonzalez-Constantine was convicted on January 30.
Once Gonzales-Constantino serves his two years in prison, Sioux County Attorney’s Office will work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to begin deportation proceedings.