HEALTHBEAT 4: Massive transfusion protocol

When a major accident happens and people lose a lot of blood, there is a lot that goes into keeping them alive.

"We typically average around 1-2 massive transfusion protocol or alerts, per month," said Dr. Craig Nemechek, Trauma Medical Director at Mercy Medical Center.

The massive transfusion protocol for Mercy Medical Center was established by physicians, pathologists, at the hospital.

"It's role is mainly for situations be it, situations in the hospital, or in the operating room, that require a tremendous amount of blood or blood product, to be brought in a very quick time," said Dr. Nemechek.

So, when is this type of protocol needed?

"We use them for typically our bad traumas," said Dr. Nemechek. "Whether its penetrating trauma, or bad blunt traumas like car accidents, where people have significant bleeds."

The protocol begins with an alert to the pathologists and laboratory department that a mass transfusion is needed.

"At that point, we have what we call, buckets of blood products that come continuously until the alert or protocol is stopped," adds Dr. Nemechek.

Each bucket contains factors to replace the blood that the patient has lost.

Doctor Craig Nemechek says this protocol is a life-saver.

"I would say that the presence of the alert has saved a lot of lives," said Dr. Nemechek. "Again, these people are usually extremists or bleeding significantly when these alerts are called. And the fact that they can get resuscitated with blood products and clotting factors immediately, does change outcomes and saves lives."

Doctor Nemechek adds there is always a need for blood-

For more information on donating blood, you can call LifeServe Blood Center at 800.287.4903.