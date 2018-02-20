Original Iowa Capitol dome bricks for sale at $100 each - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Original Iowa Capitol dome bricks for sale at $100 each

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The state is planning to sell pieces of one of its landmarks: the state Capitol's golden dome.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Capitol Planning Commission is pricing the bricks used in the dome's original construction at $100 each.

The money will go toward renovating monuments around the Capitol complex.

About 1,100 bricks will be available, starting March 1.

They'll be sold with a medallion and a certificate of authenticity.

Buyers can find the bricks online and at the tour desk on the ground floor of the Capitol.

The state began the dome's $10 million renovation last spring.

It's scheduled to be finished this fall.
 

