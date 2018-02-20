34th Annual Northwest Iowa Ag Outlook shows how technology is changing the future of farming

Farmers from a 200-mile radius headed to Spencer Iowa on Tuesday to take a look at the latest and greatest in agriculture.

This is the 34th year for this show and you can really see how technology, that's being shown here, is helping to change the ag world"

"Within Agriculture there are multiple steps to get where we want to go so we try to do things that are agronomically correct and economically correct in order to make the cash flow work and doing it in a socially responsible manner to make sure that we utilize all of our resources the best way we have," says Jarrett Smith, Northwest Iowa Ag Outlook Conference Trade Show Co-Chair.

And the new technologies available can make a big impact for local farmers.

"Some of the new technologies are less tillage, more cover crops. There's a lot of sciences involved here in the last couple of years, moving forward to really try to do a better job of what we do every day," says Smith.

Some of the technology includes cameras that can go on grain bins.

Those cameras help farmers while they are out combining or doing other things.

They are able to run the controls on their own and check the dryers while being away from the grain bin.

"It's really amazing that right now agriculture is probably the heaviest advancement in technology. The farmers are again, they don't have as many people to help and they're farming more acres so, it's a natural fit, it's a great fit for the farmers," says Shawn Schany with River Valley Telecommunications.

Learning about the latest in technology to help advance the future of farming in Iowa.