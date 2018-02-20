New NAIA Division II basketball polls released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New NAIA Division II basketball polls released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
See the new NAIA Division II basketball polls. See the new NAIA Division II basketball polls.

2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 20)
RANK     LAST WEEK^     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     2017-18 RECORD     TOTAL POINTS
1     1     Cornerstone (Mich.) (9)     27-3     310
2     2     IU East (Ind.) (3)     28-2     304
3     5     Indiana Tech     25-5     283
4     4     College of Idaho     24-6     281
5     6     Indiana Wesleyan     23-7     274
6     10     Morningside (Iowa)     23-6     260
7     9     St. Thomas (Fla.)     22-6     252
8     3     Saint Francis (Ind.)     23-7     240
9     7     Briar Cliff (Iowa)     24-6     233
10     13     Union (Ky.)     20-7     214
11     10     Northwestern (Iowa)     23-5     211
12     12     Southwestern (Kan.)     24-6     192
T13     T13     Warner Pacific (Ore.)     21-8     181
T13     15     IU Southeast (Ind.)     21-7     181
15     16     Bethel (Ind.)     22-8     171
16     18     Governors State (Ill.)     22-8     159
17     8     Stillman (Ala.)     24-4     153
18     17     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)     21-9     144
19     20     Oklahoma Wesleyan     22-8     142
20     24     Roosevelt (Ill.)     24-6     108
21     RV     Oregon Tech     21-9     106
22     RV     Bellevue (Neb.)     20-10     104
23     19     Keiser (Fla.)     19-9     103
24     RV     Marian (Ind.)     20-10     64
25     RV     WVU Tech     19-10     57

Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 47; Trinity International (Ill.) 46; Jamestown (N.D.) 42; Hastings (Neb.) 39; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 23; Warner (Fla.) 23; Michigan-Dearborn 13; Southern Oregon 4; Milligan (Tenn.) 3; Eastern Oregon 3.

**********

2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

RANK     WEEK     SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]         Record     FINAL POINTS
1     1     Southeastern (Fla.) [10]         27-0     281
2     2     Concordia (Neb.) [1]         29-1     272
3     3     College of the Ozarks (Mo.)         28-1     263
4     4     Saint Xavier (Ill.)         26-2     252
5     5     Marian (Ind.)         28-2     247
6     6     Eastern Oregon         27-2     236
7     8     Jamestown (N.D.)         27-3     225
8     10     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)         25-5     214
9     7     Indiana Tech         27-3     209
10     9     Northwestern (Iowa)         21-7     198
11     10     Southern Oregon         25-3     195
12     12     Hastings (Neb.)         24-5     187
13     15     Morningside (Iowa)         20-10     158
14     13     Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)         21-8     153
15     20     Indiana Wesleyan         23-7     149
16     18     Valley City State (N.D.)         22-4     139
17     14     Northwest Christian (Ore.)         22-5     137
18     16     Taylor (Ind.)         21-9     132
19     17     St. Francis (Ill.)         20-8     129
20     19     Lawrence Tech (Mich.)         24-5     119
21     22     Friends (Kan.)         22-7     106
22     21     Rio Grande (Ohio)         27-3     98
23     23     Bryan (Tenn.)         22-8     74
24     NR     Antelope Valley (Calif.)         20-6     65
25     NR     Reinhardt (Ga.)         22-8     60

Others receiving votes: Indiana East 42; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 36; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 32; Oklahoma Wesleyan 14; Bellevue (Neb.) 14; Concordia (Mich.) 13; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Oregon Tech 9; Grace (Ind.) 3; Bethany (Kan.) 3; Point (Ga.) 3

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.