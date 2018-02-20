New NAIA Division II basketball polls released

See the new NAIA Division II basketball polls.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 20)
RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017-18 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (9) 27-3 310
2 2 IU East (Ind.) (3) 28-2 304
3 5 Indiana Tech 25-5 283
4 4 College of Idaho 24-6 281
5 6 Indiana Wesleyan 23-7 274
6 10 Morningside (Iowa) 23-6 260
7 9 St. Thomas (Fla.) 22-6 252
8 3 Saint Francis (Ind.) 23-7 240
9 7 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 24-6 233
10 13 Union (Ky.) 20-7 214
11 10 Northwestern (Iowa) 23-5 211
12 12 Southwestern (Kan.) 24-6 192
T13 T13 Warner Pacific (Ore.) 21-8 181
T13 15 IU Southeast (Ind.) 21-7 181
15 16 Bethel (Ind.) 22-8 171
16 18 Governors State (Ill.) 22-8 159
17 8 Stillman (Ala.) 24-4 153
18 17 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 21-9 144
19 20 Oklahoma Wesleyan 22-8 142
20 24 Roosevelt (Ill.) 24-6 108
21 RV Oregon Tech 21-9 106
22 RV Bellevue (Neb.) 20-10 104
23 19 Keiser (Fla.) 19-9 103
24 RV Marian (Ind.) 20-10 64
25 RV WVU Tech 19-10 57
Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 47; Trinity International (Ill.) 46; Jamestown (N.D.) 42; Hastings (Neb.) 39; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 23; Warner (Fla.) 23; Michigan-Dearborn 13; Southern Oregon 4; Milligan (Tenn.) 3; Eastern Oregon 3.
**********
2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll
RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS
1 1 Southeastern (Fla.) [10] 27-0 281
2 2 Concordia (Neb.) [1] 29-1 272
3 3 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 28-1 263
4 4 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 26-2 252
5 5 Marian (Ind.) 28-2 247
6 6 Eastern Oregon 27-2 236
7 8 Jamestown (N.D.) 27-3 225
8 10 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 25-5 214
9 7 Indiana Tech 27-3 209
10 9 Northwestern (Iowa) 21-7 198
11 10 Southern Oregon 25-3 195
12 12 Hastings (Neb.) 24-5 187
13 15 Morningside (Iowa) 20-10 158
14 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 21-8 153
15 20 Indiana Wesleyan 23-7 149
16 18 Valley City State (N.D.) 22-4 139
17 14 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 22-5 137
18 16 Taylor (Ind.) 21-9 132
19 17 St. Francis (Ill.) 20-8 129
20 19 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 24-5 119
21 22 Friends (Kan.) 22-7 106
22 21 Rio Grande (Ohio) 27-3 98
23 23 Bryan (Tenn.) 22-8 74
24 NR Antelope Valley (Calif.) 20-6 65
25 NR Reinhardt (Ga.) 22-8 60
Others receiving votes: Indiana East 42; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 36; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 32; Oklahoma Wesleyan 14; Bellevue (Neb.) 14; Concordia (Mich.) 13; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Oregon Tech 9; Grace (Ind.) 3; Bethany (Kan.) 3; Point (Ga.) 3