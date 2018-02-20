Morningside's Braun named GPAC Player of the Week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside's Braun named GPAC Player of the Week

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Morningside College) -

Morningside College’s Madison Braun, a 5-8 senior guard from Bellevue, Neb., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 12-18.

Braun averaged 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game to help lead the Mustangs to an 89-81 victory against Dordt College and an 88-65 triumph against College of Saint Mary. Braun led the Mustangs in scoring for the 12th time in a 14-game stretch when she poured in 35 points against Dordt for her second highest scoring total of the season. She scored 17 points against College of Saint Mary for her team-high 29th double figure scoring performance of the season. Braun is riding a streak of 25 consecutive double figure scoring performances since an eight-point outing in the Mustangs’ 65-55 win
against Bellevue University on Nov. 7 for her only single-digit scoring total of the season.

Braun has averaged 25.7 points per game over the last seven contests to raise her season’s average to a career-high 20.5 points per game to rank among the NAIA II national scoring leaders. Braun is the NAIA II national leader with 115 3-point field goals for an average of 3.8 3-point field goals per game and ranks among the NAIA II leaders with 96 steals for an average of 3.2 per game.

Braun is the fourth leading scorer in Morningside history with 1888 career points. She is the Mustangs’ all-time leader with 367 career 3-point field goals and is second in the Morningside record book with 376 career steals.

