Staying cold before more snow on Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Staying cold before more snow on Thursday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Snow from our latest system ended very early this morning and we were able to break into sunshine although that did nothing to help our temperatures as highs only made it into the teens.  

We'll see mostly clear skies tonight leading us to cold conditions with lows going a little below zero.  

We'll see plenty of sunshine for much of the day on Wednesday with highs staying below average in the low 20s.  

Some clouds will be moving in by Wednesday evening and then a chance of a little light snow will begin Wednesday night.  

Light snow is looking likely during the  day on Thursday with a little freezing drizzle trying to mix in as well.  

This wintry mix could continue into Thursday night and will give Siouxland a chance of about 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.  

We'll dry out Friday and keep warming up a bit with highs in the low 30s.  

A little more light snow could move through on Saturday before our weather pattern calms down a bit.  

Sunday through Tuesday will likely give us partly cloudy skies and highs going into the upper 30s.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.