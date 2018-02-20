Staying cold before more snow on Thursday

Snow from our latest system ended very early this morning and we were able to break into sunshine although that did nothing to help our temperatures as highs only made it into the teens.

We'll see mostly clear skies tonight leading us to cold conditions with lows going a little below zero.

We'll see plenty of sunshine for much of the day on Wednesday with highs staying below average in the low 20s.

Some clouds will be moving in by Wednesday evening and then a chance of a little light snow will begin Wednesday night.

Light snow is looking likely during the day on Thursday with a little freezing drizzle trying to mix in as well.

This wintry mix could continue into Thursday night and will give Siouxland a chance of about 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.

We'll dry out Friday and keep warming up a bit with highs in the low 30s.

A little more light snow could move through on Saturday before our weather pattern calms down a bit.

Sunday through Tuesday will likely give us partly cloudy skies and highs going into the upper 30s.