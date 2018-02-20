2018 Battery Park Concert Series unveiled

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Grammy-nominated artist Kesha, multi-platinum country band Old Dominion and rock group Nickleback will be headlining the 2018 Battery Park Concert Series in Sioux City.
The concert series at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will begin Friday, May 4.
The full list for the concert series includes:
- Friday, May 4: Post Malone with 21 Savage
- Saturday, June 16: A Day to Remember with Beartooth and Silverstein
- Friday, June 19: Kesha
- Friday, July 13: Hard Rock Country Fest featuring Old Dominion with Walker Hayes and Brandon Lay
- Saturday, July 14: Incubus with The Struts
- Sunday, July 15: Tape Deck takeover featuring Bobby Brown, Warren G, Sugerhill Gang, Tone Loc and 2 Live Crew, Hosted by Flava Flav
- Tuesday, July 24: Nickelback
Tickets for the series go on sale this Friday at the Rock shop or online at the Hard Rock's website.