2018 Battery Park Concert Series unveiled

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Grammy-nominated artist Kesha, multi-platinum country band Old Dominion and rock group Nickleback will be headlining the 2018 Battery Park Concert Series in Sioux City.

The concert series at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will begin Friday, May 4.

The full list for the concert series includes:

  • Friday, May 4: Post Malone with 21 Savage
  • Saturday, June 16: A Day to Remember with Beartooth and Silverstein
  • Friday, June 19: Kesha
  • Friday, July 13: Hard Rock Country Fest featuring Old Dominion with Walker Hayes and Brandon Lay
  • Saturday, July 14: Incubus with The Struts
  • Sunday, July 15: Tape Deck takeover featuring Bobby Brown, Warren G, Sugerhill Gang, Tone Loc and 2 Live Crew, Hosted by Flava Flav
  • Tuesday, July 24: Nickelback 

Tickets for the series go on sale this Friday at the Rock shop or online at the Hard Rock's website.

