2018 Battery Park Concert Series unveiled

Grammy-nominated artist Kesha, multi-platinum country band Old Dominion and rock group Nickleback will be headlining the 2018 Battery Park Concert Series in Sioux City.

The concert series at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will begin Friday, May 4.

The full list for the concert series includes:

Friday, May 4: Post Malone with 21 Savage

Saturday, June 16: A Day to Remember with Beartooth and Silverstein

Friday, June 19: Kesha

Friday, July 13: Hard Rock Country Fest featuring Old Dominion with Walker Hayes and Brandon Lay

Saturday, July 14: Incubus with The Struts

Sunday, July 15: Tape Deck takeover featuring Bobby Brown, Warren G, Sugerhill Gang, Tone Loc and 2 Live Crew, Hosted by Flava Flav

Tuesday, July 24: Nickelback

Tickets for the series go on sale this Friday at the Rock shop or online at the Hard Rock's website.