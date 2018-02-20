Remsen St. Mary's boys continue perfect season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Remsen St. Mary's boys continue perfect season

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Remsen St. Mary's took a 22-0 record in the district semifinals. Remsen St. Mary's took a 22-0 record in the district semifinals.
REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Remsen St. Mary's boys have played a perfect, unblemished season thus far. The Hawks carry an undefeated 22-0 record into the district semifinals.

This terrific season comes off the back of St. Mary's first-ever trip to state in boys basketball. The Hawks fell to Grand View Christian in the state semifinals last season, who went on to win state.

But this year's team has been better on both ends of the court in the hopes of advancing to the Class 1A final.

"It's been a great ride," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach, Scott Ruden. "I've coached these seniors since they've been in third grade. We started doing fundamental drills in third grade. They mean the world to me. Being unbeaten this season's been one of our goals and it's been really a dream for a long, long time. We're hoping to end it with a state championship."

"Once winning happens, you have a winning mentality. You don't want to lose," said Remsen St. Mary's senior, Carter Kuchel. "Once you start winning it's hard to stop. It's a mentality and just a work ethic."

West Monona is 9-12, coming off a win over Westwood in round one.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.