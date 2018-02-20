Remsen St. Mary's boys continue perfect season

The Remsen St. Mary's boys have played a perfect, unblemished season thus far. The Hawks carry an undefeated 22-0 record into the district semifinals.

This terrific season comes off the back of St. Mary's first-ever trip to state in boys basketball. The Hawks fell to Grand View Christian in the state semifinals last season, who went on to win state.

But this year's team has been better on both ends of the court in the hopes of advancing to the Class 1A final.

"It's been a great ride," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach, Scott Ruden. "I've coached these seniors since they've been in third grade. We started doing fundamental drills in third grade. They mean the world to me. Being unbeaten this season's been one of our goals and it's been really a dream for a long, long time. We're hoping to end it with a state championship."

"Once winning happens, you have a winning mentality. You don't want to lose," said Remsen St. Mary's senior, Carter Kuchel. "Once you start winning it's hard to stop. It's a mentality and just a work ethic."

West Monona is 9-12, coming off a win over Westwood in round one.