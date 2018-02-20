Board of Supervisors votes 3-2 to reinstate weapons ban in Woodbury County Courthouse

By a narrow 3-2 vote tonight, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has reinstated a ban on weapons in the county courthouse.

Judge Duane Hoffmeyer previously released an administrative order, allowing permitted citizens to bring weapons into the courthouse on specific floors.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said this created a security nightmare for everyone, and would cost more because of a need for additional security.

Tonight's decision by the Board of Supervisors means there will be no weapons in the Law Enforcement Center, and no weapons on the second floor of the Trosper-Hoyt building.

KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini is at tonight's Board of Supervisors meeting. She will full details on the decision tonight on News 4 at 10.