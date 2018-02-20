Nebraska Senator designated a Friend of Agriculture

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer has been designated a "Friend of Agriculture" by The Nebraska Farm Bureau's political action committee.

The Farm Bureau pointed to several of Senator Fischer's actions, including her efforts to force the E-P-A to withdraw or vacate the "Waters of the U.S." rule. The agency also mentioned her work on the "FUELS Act," legislation to exempt the vast majority of Nebraska's farms and ranches from having to comply with the E-P-A's Spill Prevention Containment and Control, and her ongoing effort to fix federal trucking regulations that fail to meet the unique needs of transporting livestock animals and create challenges for livestock haulers.