Nebraska Senator designated a Friend of Agriculture - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska Senator designated a Friend of Agriculture

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer has been designated a "Friend of Agriculture" by The Nebraska Farm Bureau's political action committee.

The Farm Bureau pointed to several of Senator Fischer's actions, including her efforts to force the E-P-A to withdraw or vacate the "Waters of the U.S." rule. The agency also mentioned her work on the "FUELS Act," legislation to exempt the vast majority of Nebraska's farms and ranches from having to comply with the E-P-A's Spill Prevention Containment and Control, and her ongoing effort to fix federal trucking regulations that fail to meet the unique needs of transporting livestock animals and create challenges for livestock haulers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.