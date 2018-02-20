Weapons ban reinstated in Woodbury County buildings

Saying it was time to put an eight-month ordeal to rest, Woodbury County supervisors voted, Tuesday night, to abide by an Iowa Supreme Court order, and ban weapons in three Woodbury County buildings including the county courthouse.

That's despite a January vote to "opt out" of the court's order, and ask a judge to remove the weapons ban in public areas of the courthouse not occupied by the court system.

So, how did we get to Tuesday's decision?

It started in August of 2014 when Woodbury County supervisors approved a courthouse security policy which banned weapons, explosive devices, knives and other dangerous weapons.

On June 19th, 2017, the Iowa Supreme Court issued its order.

Just a week later, county supervisors voted to lift its 2014 ban and resolution as it applies to legally-carried firearms.. with screening for legally-carried firearms.

During two meetings in July, supervisors modified the county employee handbook to allow permitted employees to carry weapons in the courthouse, LEC and Trosper-Hoyt building.

On July 31st, a district court judge entered an order prohibiting weapons in those same buildings.

But, in December, the Iowa Supreme Court entered a supplemental order, which allowed county supervisors to ask the chief judge of their judicial district to modify the high court's original weapons ban.

That brings us to the supervisors' January 16th request to "opt out" of the Supreme Court's order, which was rescinded Tuesday night.

After months of discussion, Woodbury County supervisors approved a decision to follow a June 2017 Iowa Supreme Court order, and ban weapons in the Woodbury County Courthouse, by a 3-2 vote.

In January, supervisors had voted to "opt out" of the Supreme Court's order, and formally requested a district court judge to remove the weapons ban in public areas of the courthouse not occupied by the court system.

But, Tuesday night, Supervisor Jeremy Taylor proposed rescinding the board's "opt out" request saying he believed the request wasn't practical.

"There will not be weapons in the courthouse given the court functions," said Jeremy Taylor, Woodbury County Supervisors. "Sometimes heated and very passionate when dealing with family law cases, sometimes murder cases."

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office has backed the weapons ban from the beginning, based on public safety,and projected costs to taxpayers for added security.

"To do it correctly, it would have been an expensive venture on part of the county being able to cover certain floors of this building and making it sure that weapons weren't making it on to those floors," says Major Todd Wieck, with Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

"I think long term, we have a building that's secured by sheriff's office personnel," said Taylor. "And moving forward, I think this is striking a reasonable balance."

One supervisor couldn't disagree more.

"The steps taken tonight were unstable," said Matthew Ung, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. "Because again, there is an existing policy that the weapons ban has been lifted in the courthouse. And we will likely have a third district court order that likely says otherwise in areas of the courthouse."

The bottom line? The sheriff's department says the decision boils down to one principle...

"Safety is our number one issue," adds Wieck. "Making this place as safe as we possibly can- and we just got a step closer to that."

This ban extends to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, and the second floor of the Trosper-Hoyt building.