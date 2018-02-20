Le Mars girls earn state trip; Dakota Valley wins regional opene - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Le Mars girls earn state trip; Dakota Valley wins regional opener

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Le Mars beat Denison-Schleswig, 56-29 to earn a state tournament trip. Le Mars beat Denison-Schleswig, 56-29 to earn a state tournament trip.

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Heelan 38 Lewis Central 47 F  
Tea Area 34 Dakota Valley 69 F  
Beresford 49 EP-Jefferson 47 F  
Denison-Schleswig 29 Le Mars 56 F  
Omaha North 46 Norfolk 37 F

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.