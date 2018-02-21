Atkinson, NE police chief sued for discrimination

Atkinson, Nebraska's police chief is being sued in US District Court for discrimination after allegedly saying, the community "wasn't ready" for a female police officer.

Rhonda Olson has filed a lawsuit against Chief of Police Tim Larby, and the city of, Atkinson, alleging a violation of her right to equal protection under the law. According to the complaint, Olson applied for a job as a police officer in Atkinson. She was rejected, in spite of being a graduate of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, having a degree in criminal justice, and law enforcement experience.

Larby hired his brother-in-law instead. He told Olson he didn't care about certifications, and hired who he thought was best person for the job.

Later, Olson was hired as a police officer in Yankton, South Dakota. When Yankton police reached out to Atkinson, Nebraska, for a background check, Chief Larby stated, he didn't think the community is ready for a female police officer, and that wasn't a battle he was willing to take on.

Larby has until February 27th to respond to the charges.