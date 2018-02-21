The return of sign painting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The return of sign painting

By Phillip Prather, Multimedia News Producer
They say when you stop learning... You start dying.

Who would've thought 15 people would be learning an art form that had been near death.

In the small Minnesota town of Mazeppa, Mike Meyer has been honing his craft since he was a teen.

He was drawn to sign painting after lettering model cars as a kid.

Since then he's transformed an old grocery store into his personal paint infused workshop a place where people from all walks of life can learn the tricks of the trade.

Mike Meyer says,"This takes me around the world. But it isn't about that and it isn't about the money. It's about doing something you love and enjoying it.".

