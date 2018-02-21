Norfolk man waives preliminary hearing in stabbing case - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk man waives preliminary hearing in stabbing case

NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

A Norfolk, Nebraska, man charged in a recent stabbing has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Nineteen-year old Johny Peralta-Cardona will be arraigned March 15 in Madison County District Court.

Peralta-Cardona was arrested late last month following a stabbing in an alley near the 100-block of W. Norfolk Avenue.

Court documents indicate  the victim was stabbed in the abdomen by Peralta, after the two got into an argument over who was supposed to do the dishes that evening.

Peralta-Cardona faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

