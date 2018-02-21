Assistant County Attorney: East Loch Estates lawsuits being 'fast tracked'

A Dickinson County assistant county attorney says litigation over the East Loch Estates is 'being fast tracked.'

Two separate lawsuits have been filed against the county on the matter by a group calling itself “Concerned Citizens of Dickinson County.”

One names the county's Board of Adjustment and Zoning Administrator as defendants, while another is against the Board of Supervisors.

During the most recent Dickinson County Board of Supervisors meeting, assistant county attorney Lonnie Saunders told the group the lawsuits are being fast tracked through the court system.

He said they are preparing documents to be presented in court as early as next week.

The county has retained an outside law firm to represent them in the matter.

The owner of the land for the proposed East Loch Estates development, Butch Parks, has filed a counter suit against “Concerned Citizens of Dickinson County”.