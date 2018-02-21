New rebellion against wind energy stalls or stops projects

Opponents of wind power are stalling or shooting down wind-farm projects across the country, especially in the Midwest

Opponents of wind power are stalling or shooting down wind-farm projects across the country, especially in the Midwest, which is home to the nation's greatest concentration of wind turbines.

Criticism of wind turbines is nothing new, but this latest rebellion has given fresh momentum to anti-wind ideas. The movement's success also shows that when residents put up organized opposition, they often win. When a developer sought to put up dozens more of the 400-foot towers in southern Minnesota, hundreds of people fought back.

Residents of Freeborn County are part of a newly invigorated rebellion against the turbines. They went door-to-door to alert neighbors and circulated petitions to try to kill the project. They also packed county board meetings, hired a lawyer and pleaded their case before state commissions.