Keystone opponents seek details on pipeline's approval by President Donald Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -

Opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada are asking a judge to force the U.S. government to turn over emails and other documents related to President Donald Trump's approval of the project.

Environmentalists who have sued to stop the 1,179-mile TransCanada pipeline say the sought after documents could bolster their case that Trump's decision was arbitrary and therefore illegal.

Government attorneys say the disputed documents include internal deliberations that don't have to be made public.
Formal arguments in the matter are scheduled for Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls.

If the environmentalists prevail, State Department officials estimate they would have to review more than 5 million pages of documents at a cost of more than $6 million.

