President Trump set to meet with Florida school shooting survivors

Students who lived through the horrific Parkland, Florida school shooting head to the white house Wednesday to tell President Trump what would make their schools feel safe.

Many want to see semi-automatic rifles like the ar 15 used in Parkland restricted.

"You can't let 18-year-old kids go out there and get these kind of guns and I think that should be the first step," said Ohio's Rep. Tim Ryan.

But with Congress in gridlock, President Trump is directing the attorney general to propose new rules. He said he wants to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns, like bump stocks and other devices that make rifles fire rapidly.

"We must do more to protect our children, we have to do more to protect our children," said President Donald Trump.

