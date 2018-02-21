Norfolk Police: Confirmed case of rabies reported in southeast N - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk Police: Confirmed case of rabies reported in southeast Norfolk

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -

A confirmed case of rabies has been found in a feral cat in southeast, Norfolk, this according to the Norfolk Police Department.

An infected animal may aggressively use its teeth and claws with the slightest provocation.

If you or your pet is bitten or scratched by a stray animal, seek medical advice from your doctor or veterinarian, and report it to animal control.

Symptoms of rabies may include loss of appetite, signs of apprehension or nervousness, and irritability.

The Norfolk Police Division offers guidelines for reducing the risk of rabies exposure:

  • Leave stray dogs and cats alone.
  • Do not feed stray dogs and cats.
  • Report stray or ill animals to your local animal control.
  • Avoid, and report, animals displaying unnatural behavior.
  • Educate your children about interacting with stray animals.

