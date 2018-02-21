Norfolk Police: Confirmed case of rabies reported in southeast Norfolk

A confirmed case of rabies has been found in a feral cat in southeast, Norfolk, this according to the Norfolk Police Department.

An infected animal may aggressively use its teeth and claws with the slightest provocation.

If you or your pet is bitten or scratched by a stray animal, seek medical advice from your doctor or veterinarian, and report it to animal control.

Symptoms of rabies may include loss of appetite, signs of apprehension or nervousness, and irritability.

The Norfolk Police Division offers guidelines for reducing the risk of rabies exposure: