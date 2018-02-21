TRACKING: Snow likely Thursday, winter storm possible Saturday

After a much colder Tuesday across Siouxland, temperatures will begin a bit of a moderating trend. Highs will be rounding out in the teens and 20s which is still way below average for this time of the year but high pressure will be giving us lots of sunshine. As this area of high pressure moves east, southerly winds will begin to kick in with temps climbing back toward seasonable levels by Friday and into this weekend. Don't get too comfy though as even with our warmer weather, we're tracking multiple snow chances.

A wave of energy looks to move into the viewing area late tonight give us a chance of snow in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow. Snow then becomes likely through the day with 1-3" of snow looking like a good bet throughout the region, with some isolated totals near 4". Moisture should come to an end late Thursday with some sunshine briefly taking over for Friday. Another system then moves into the Plains Saturday and this one could pack a little more of a punch. Moderate snow accumulations could be seen across Siouxland so please continue to monitor us for the latest as we track these rounds of wintry weather. Temperatures continue to stay near and above average into next week with highs topping out in the 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer