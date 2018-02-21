TRACKING: Snow likely Thursday, winter storm possible Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

TRACKING: Snow likely Thursday, winter storm possible Saturday

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track showing snow moving in by early Thursday. Storm Team 4 Future Track showing snow moving in by early Thursday.
(KTIV) -

After a much colder Tuesday across Siouxland, temperatures will begin a bit of a moderating trend. Highs will be rounding out in the teens and 20s which is still way below average for this time of the year but high pressure will be giving us lots of sunshine. As this area of high pressure moves east, southerly winds will begin to kick in with temps climbing back toward seasonable levels by Friday and into this weekend. Don't get too comfy though as even with our warmer weather, we're tracking multiple snow chances.

A wave of energy looks to move into the viewing area late tonight give us a chance of snow in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow. Snow then becomes likely through the day with 1-3" of snow looking like a good bet throughout the region, with some isolated totals near 4". Moisture should come to an end late Thursday with some sunshine briefly taking over for Friday. Another system then moves into the Plains Saturday and this one could pack a little more of a punch. Moderate snow accumulations could be seen across Siouxland so please continue to monitor us for the latest as we track these rounds of wintry weather. Temperatures continue to stay near and above average into next week with highs topping out in the 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.