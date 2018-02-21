Board of Supervisors explain why they want to leave Sioux Rivers Region

According to Dick Owens, a Sanford Center board member, starting in August, 2017 statements after statements have been made to the public regarding the possibility of Woodbury County moving from the Sioux River Region to the Rolling Hills Region.

Owens adds that it is important for individuals receiving Mental Heath Services, and for all taxpayers, to know and understand what that could mean.

To clear up any speculations, a meeting will be held Thursday night at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors say there are many reasons they are leaving Sioux Rivers Region.

"Poor governance, budget decisions, and management," said Jeremy Taylor, Board of Supervisors. "Ultimately, we are listening to our largest mental health provider, which is Siouxland Mental Health. They've recognized some of the poor practices. We've looked to the east, and we believe that Rolling Hills is the best."

A Q & A will also be apart of the meeting, for citizens to ask any questions that are left unanswered.

Again, the meeting is Thursday night at the Sioux City Public Museum, beginning at 7 p.m.