UPDATE: Norfolk, NE power outage spreads to Stanton, Woodland Park neighborhood

A blackout seems to have spread among multiple communities in the Norfolk area.

Officials say multiple residents in the town of Stanton and the Woodland Park neighborhood are also without power. Officials with Sanitary Improvement District #1 are telling Woodland Park residents to limit water usage during the outage.

Previous story:

About one-tenth of Norfolk residents are without power.

According to NPPD’s power outage map, over 1,200 people were without power in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon. No cause for the outage has been revealed, NPPD says technicians are currently working to get power restored.

Norfolk Police are currently directing traffic at various intersections along 13th Street, as stoplight are currently out.

NPPD’s website estimates power should be restored by 6:15 p.m.