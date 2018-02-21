Sioux City garbage collection back on schedule - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City garbage collection back on schedule

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A citywide garbage collection in Sioux City is back on its normal schedule, despite an original delay.

Sioux City officials say crews have been able to catch up with garbage and recycling collection, faster than originally anticipated. 

Yesterday a delay was announced following Monday's icy road conditions.

However, collection is back to its normal schedule for pickup, so residents may place garbage and recycling out as usual.

If anyone is missed for pick up, residents should contact Citywide Collections at 279-0151 to report a missed garbage collection.

