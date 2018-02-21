Nearly half of the year's snow budget in Sioux City, has been spent

With more snow expected to hit the area on Thursday, there's going to be more clean up that the city has to do yet this year.

Officials say a significant part of the snow budget gets spent in February and March.

In Sioux City, so far over $551,000 has been spent on snow clean up.

Sioux City preps every year for the snowfall and has a budget in place for what can be spent.

The budget in Sioux City is split into two parts.

"We have salary portion and then we have the supplies. The supplies are based on history of what we've spent on an average snowfall plus what we anticipate. And then, on the salaries we take each position and it's a percentage," says Donna Forker, City of Sioux City Finance Director.

This year's budget for both supplies and salaries, $1,425,500.

And, the area has seen above average snowfall this year.

That is causing some concern for the city's public works department.

"I'm sure we're going to have to have some sort of budget amendment at the end of this year. This has been a pretty good year for snowfall compared to our last couple," says David Carney, Sioux City Public Works Director.

If that budget does go over this years allotted amount for snow clean up, it would eat into the fund balance.

That fund is money set aside for emergencies, like going over the snow clean up budget.

What happens if the fund balance has to be used?

"So, I just won't have as much money next year to budget with because I'll use some of my fund balance," says Forker.

When snow hits Sioux City crews will start working 12 hour shifts,.

There's about 40 people that work 12 hours during the day then another 40 show up at night to slow the streets.

"These guys are on four hours everyday of overtime. With the 12 inch snowfall, it took us basically about six days cleaning up so there's six days where all of our guys are working about four hours everyday of overtime," says Carney.

The public works department is doing well on supplies for the season.

They did order some more salt for the remainder of the year but, they did have some salt left over from last winter to use.

