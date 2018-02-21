Ninth-ranked Le Mars boys face tough substate field

Representing Northwest Iowa at the state tournament in Class 3A, is never an easy task. At one point or another during the season, half of the teams in Substate 1 have been ranked or receiving votes in the AP poll. That includes Le Mars, who's currently rated 9th in Class 3A.

The Bulldogs are 15-6, and boast four wins over teams still alive in the substate. But it's possible that Le Mars could be forced to go through Bishop Heelan and Spirit lake to get to state, both teams they've lost to this season. The Bulldogs have the fewest turnovers in Class 3A, a good quality to have in a tough playoff field.

"You get down to a one point game in district play or substate play and every single possession counts," said head coach Dave Irwin. "That's what we've tried to preach here and our guys have done a really, really nice job with it."

"If we set the tone defensively that allows us to run the transition and that's what we thrive in," said senior J.T. Engebretson. "And also, ball security is important. If we have more possessions than the other team and we get more shots than them, we have a better chance of winning the game."

Le Mars begins their playoff run against Algona, who is 13-8.