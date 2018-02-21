Snow mixed with freezing rain likely Thursday

**Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland from early Thursday morning to Midnight Thursday night**

Sunshine wasn't hard to find today but warm temperatures sure were as highs were only making it into the lows 20s for many of us.

And while we'll start to warm things up a little bit in the upcoming days a couple chances of snow will be coming our way.

The first chance will arrive with thickening clouds later tonight.

That will set the stage for a chance of not just snow, but even a bit of freezing drizzle or freezing rain mixing in during Thursday as well.

Most of us will likely see about 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation before it ends by early Thursday night.

We'll get a break in the precipitation on Friday and with partly sunny skies highs could top out a bit warmer around 30 degrees.

But later Friday night our next system will already start moving in with a chance of some snow developing and once again it could mix with a little freezing drizzle.

Saturday could give us a day of snow with moderate snow accumulations a possibility although it's still a bit too early to pin exact down amounts in Siouxland yet.

That snow should be ending by early Saturday night with some much needed quieter weather to follow.

Sunday should give us partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s.

We'll continue with the drier weather early next week as well with highs getting into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday has the chance of bringing us a mix of rain and snow.