Winter storm moves in Saturday

**Winter Weather Advisory for southern Siouxland from Saturday morning through Saturday evening**

**Winter Storm Watch from Saturday morning through Saturday evening for most of Siouxland**

Snow has ended across Siouxland for our Friday but we're not done with it just yet as we're tracking a stronger winter storm to arrive by the weekend. We'll catch a break in the wintry weather as high pressure briefly keeps us quiet for today. Sunshine will be mixed with clouds through the region with temperatures staying in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will be back on the increase tonight as our next system begins to eject into the Plains. A slight chance of snow develops late tonight but the bulk of the precipitation arrives Saturday morning with snow continuing through the daytime hours into the early overnight. Heavy snow will be possible, especially in the afternoon which looks to really be the peak of the storm. Accumulations are looking to range from 4-6" across SE South Dakota and NE Nebraska with NW Iowa looking at around 6-8" possible.

There could be some totals nearing 10" potentially near Emmett and Palo Alto Co. This snowfall forecast will continue to be fine tuned as we get closer so make sure you stay with us for the latest here at Storm Team 4. By Sunday, high pressure is taking back over which will give us an abundance of sunshine into the start of next week. Highs will surge back above freezing which will benefit some melting and clearing streets throughout the viewing area. By Tuesday, another front is approaching which could give us a few clouds and by Wednesday, the chance of a PM wintry mix. Colder temps will filter in which will change moisture over some snow which looks to linger into Thursday morning. Temperatures continue to stay near average through next week with highs in the 30s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer