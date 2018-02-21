Illinois woman rescued from flood waters

A firefighter took measures into his own hands to help save a woman from drowning after her car got swept away in flood waters.

Firefighters in St. Joseph, Illinois were called to a drowning in progress in this area around 10:30 this (Wednesday) morning.

A woman drove through high water and became stranded.

St. Joseph crews called for a rescue team, but when a firefighter learned how long it would take for them to respond he ran home and got his canoe.

The woman was able to swim to a tree branch, where she held on for about 45 minutes.

S/ Josh Reese, Fire Chief :15

"We just tried to keep eyes on her the whole time we had guys with binoculars trying to keep eyes on her but with the debris popping up out of the water we lost her a couple of times and thought we had he but it was actually debris."

The Champaign County Sheriff's office says the Saline Branch ditch, where the rescue happened, usually floods during heavy rains and drivers usually continue to drive through the area.

Firefighters believe the woman was in her 40s.

She was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.