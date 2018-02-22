Police shortage across the country

Jason Cisneroz was born and raised in Houston.

After serving in the army reserves post 9-11, he decided to answer the call of service in his hometown as a patrolman with the Houston police department.

Jason Cisneroz says,"I love serving and I love giving back. And so I wanted to do that at the city level, and that's why I joined the police department."

But Jason's department says it is short as many as two thousand officers for the city's current population.

The department says a lack of funding for new hires and overtime, coupled with high profile police-involved shootings in recent years have made recruiting a challenge.

The Houston police department - or H-P-D - has been deploying officers strategically and changing its recruitment techniques like offering shorter academies for those with prior experience, as well as marketing with the military, high schools, and colleges to apply.

Even with the additional outreach, it does not make it easy to make the cut- only ten percent of applicants are accepted.

The issue extends beyond Houston to rural areas and other large cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Jose.

Recruitment challenges vary from department to department, but many are offering incentives to find talent.

Officers like Cisneroz are hopeful young talent will want to join the ranks.