Trump: Arm Teachers, Improve Background Checks

A wave of student demonstrations around the country is beginning to have an impact on the effort to change gun laws.

Hundreds rallied outside the White House while President Trump held an emotional meeting with victims of school shootings, including Florida.

"It should have been one school shooting. We should have fixed it and I'm pissed cause my daughter, I'm not going to see again," said Andrew Pollack, father of a Parkland shooting victim.

The president invited suggestions and promised to strengthen background checks and restrict gun sales to the mentally ill.

He says he will consider a plan backed by Democrats and Republicans to raise the age to buy rifles to 21, despite opposition from the NRA.

