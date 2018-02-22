Federal food safety agency recalls Fareway chicken salad made in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Federal food safety agency recalls Fareway chicken salad made in Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The federal government is recalling chicken salad made by an Iowa processing company and distributed by Fareway Stores which has now sickened people in five states. The Iowa Department of Public Health says it has linked 115 cases of salmonella-related illnesses to the chicken salad sold by the Iowa-based grocery store chain and made at Triple T Specialty Meats Inc. of Ackley, Iowa.

Officials in South Dakota report two illnesses and Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois report one case each linked to the chicken salad. It was sold in plastic deli containers with a Fareway store deli label.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the recall Wednesday.

Lawsuits have been filed in Iowa state court and in federal court by residents from Illinois and South Dakota.

