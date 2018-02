It's National Margarita Day!

No doubt there will be discounts and specials across the country to celebrate the cocktail made with limes and tequila.

The margarita is said to be one of the most popular cocktails in the US.

In fact, it's among the world's top ten best selling cocktails according to Drinks International.

In the words of singer Jimmy Buffet, if life gives you limes, make margaritas.