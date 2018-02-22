Northey presents award during Agribusiness Showcase in Sioux Center

Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture presented a special award Wednesday during the Agribusiness Showcase in Sioux Center.
Bill Northey presented the Farmers Coop Society with the Ag Leader Award.
The award was given in recognition of the FCS's leadership in improving Iowa’s water quality.
Since 2014, FCS has been a leading partner in the West Branch of the Floyd River Water Quality Initiative project in Sioux County.
Can't Find Something?
KTIV Television
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.