Northey presents award during Agribusiness Showcase in Sioux Center

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture presented a special award Wednesday during the Agribusiness Showcase in Sioux Center.

Bill Northey presented the Farmers Coop Society with the Ag Leader Award. 

The award was given in recognition of the FCS's leadership in improving Iowa’s water quality.

Since 2014, FCS has been a leading partner in the West Branch of the Floyd River Water Quality Initiative project in Sioux County.

